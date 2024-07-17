Mike White Net Worth

Mike White, an American screenwriter, actor, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $10 million. His diverse portfolio includes writing and acting in films such as “Chuck & Buck” and “School of Rock,” directing “Year of the Dog” and “Brad’s Status,” and creating television series like “Enlightened” and “The White Lotus.” Additionally, White has appeared on reality TV shows “The Amazing Race” and “Survivor,” finishing as the runner-up on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” in 2018.

Early Life

Mike White was born on June 28, 1970, in Pasadena, California, to Mel, a clergyman and author, and Lyla, who worked in fundraising. He attended Polytechnic School as a teenager and later graduated from Wesleyan University in Connecticut.

Film Career

White’s film career began as an actor in Miguel Arteta’s “Star Maps” in 1997. He transitioned to screenwriting with “Dead Man on Campus” in 1998, co-written with Michael Traeger. His breakout came in 2000 with “Chuck & Buck,” which he wrote and starred in. White continued his dual role as writer and actor in “Orange County” and “The Good Girl” in 2002, winning the Independent Spirit Award for Best Screenplay for the latter. In 2003, he wrote and appeared in “School of Rock.”

White made his directorial debut with “Year of the Dog” in 2007, which he also wrote. His subsequent acting roles included “Smother,” “Gentlemen Broncos,” and “Zombieland.” In 2017, he had a prolific year, writing “Beatriz at Dinner,” “The Emoji Movie,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” and “Brad’s Status,” the latter of which he also directed and acted in. He later wrote “The One and Only Ivan,” “Migration,” and “Despicable Me 4.”

Scripted Television Career

White’s television career started as a writer and producer for “Dawson’s Creek” from 1998 to 1999. He then wrote for and produced “Freaks and Geeks.” In 2001, he created the primetime soap opera “Pasadena.” His next project was the sitcom “Cracking Up,” which aired from 2004 to 2006.

In 2011, White co-created the HBO series “Enlightened” with Laura Dern, writing all 18 episodes, directing six, and co-starring in 15 before the series ended in 2013. He later wrote an episode for the “School of Rock” TV series. White’s most acclaimed work came with the HBO anthology series “The White Lotus,” which he created, wrote, and directed, winning three Emmy Awards in 2022.

Reality Television Career

White’s reality TV career includes competing on “The Amazing Race” with his father Mel, finishing in sixth place in the 14th season and being eliminated early in the 18th season. He had his best reality TV performance on “Survivor: David vs. Goliath” in 2018, finishing in second place.

Personal Life

Mike White is openly bisexual. His father, Mel, came out as gay in 1994.

