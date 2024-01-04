Milana Vayntrub’s Net Worth

With a net worth of $3 million, Milana Vayntrub stands as a versatile Soviet-born American actress, comedian, writer, director, and producer. Best known as the face of AT&T’s “Lily Adams” in a series of iconic commercials, Vayntrub’s journey in the entertainment industry extends far beyond her role as a spokesperson.

Early Life

Born on March 8, 1987, in Tashkent, Uzbek SSR, USSR, Milana Vayntrub’s early life was marked by resilience. Fleeing rising anti-Semitism, her family immigrated to the U.S. as refugees, embarking on a journey that included stops in Vienna and Italy. Settling in California in 1989, Vayntrub’s family faced financial challenges, and her early foray into acting began as a child, starring in Mattel Barbie commercials at the age of 5.

Lily Adams Chronicles

Milana Vayntrub rose to prominence as the endearing “Lily Adams” in a series of AT&T commercials, a role she first embraced in 2013. Her portrayal continued until 2016, marking a brief hiatus before her triumphant return in 2020. Notably, Vayntrub not only graced the screen but also took on the role of director for many of the spots, showcasing her creative prowess.

Milana Vayntrub Movies

Venturing beyond the realms of commercials, Vayntrub boasts over 60 acting credits to her name. Her filmography includes notable works such as “Life Happens” (2011) and the blockbuster “Ghostbusters” (2016). Television series like “ER” (1995), “Other Space” (2015), and a stint on “This Is Us” (2016–2017) showcase her diverse acting abilities.

Milana Vayntrub Behind the Scenes

Milana Vayntrub’s talents extend to behind-the-camera roles. As a director, she helmed the 2011 video “Let’s Talk About Something More Interesting” and an episode of “CollegeHumor Originals.”

Her production credits include “Mother’s Little Helpers” and the shorts “I Dunno” (2012) and “Brief” (2017). Vayntrub’s multifaceted contributions underscore her commitment to storytelling in various forms.

Milana Vayntrub Voice Acting

Adding another layer to her artistic repertoire, Vayntrub lent her voice to Squirrel Girl in the 2018 TV movie “Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.” Her vocal talent extends to video games, including “Call of Duty: Black Ops II” (2012) and “Fast & Furious Crossroads” (2020). Beyond acting, she graced music videos, featuring in Senses Fail’s “Can’t Be Saved” (2007) and Hot Chip’s “Hungry Child” (2019).

Milana Vayntrub Social Activism

In 2016, Milana Vayntrub co-founded the social media movement and website “Can’t Do Nothing.” Inspired by her visit to Greece, where she met refugee families escaping the Syrian Civil War, the movement aims to empower individuals to make a positive impact and assist refugees globally. Vayntrub’s commitment to social causes highlights her advocacy beyond the entertainment realm.

Milana Vayntrub From GED to Upright Citizens Brigade

Despite financial hurdles, Vayntrub’s mother pursued a nursing program while her father worked as a donut deliveryman. Milana’s early acting gigs provided essential support. She attended the University of California, San Diego, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Communication. Training with the improv comedy troupe Upright Citizens Brigade further honed her craft.

Milana Vayntrub From “ER” to “Ghostbusters”

Milana Vayntrub’s career trajectory includes early TV appearances in “ER” (1995) and “Days of Our Lives” (1996). Noteworthy roles in films like “Life Happens” (2011) and “Ghostbusters” (2016) propelled her into the mainstream. Her presence in commercials, YouTube ventures, and streaming series further solidified her status as a multifaceted entertainer.

Milana Vayntrub Awards

In 2018, Vayntrub clinched three Telly Awards for “That Moment When,” earning gold and silver accolades for script and interactive video, respectively. The Can’t Do Nothing campaign garnered a People’s Voice award at the 2018 Webby Awards. Her diverse contributions earned a Streamy Award nomination for Best Writing in 2020.

Milana Vayntrub Net Worth

Milana Vayntrub net worth of $3 million isn’t just a financial benchmark; it attests to her artistic versatility and commitment to social impact.