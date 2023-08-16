Miley Cyrus Teases New Song “Used To Be Young”

The anticipation is building as Miley Cyrus gets ready to drop her latest single, “Used to be Young.”

The song, which was originally meant to be part of her previous album ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ is now set to take center stage in Miley’s upcoming musical venture.

The exciting revelation came from none other than Miley’s sister, Brandi Cyrus, during a podcast titled ‘My Favorite Thing.’

Brandi spilled the beans, sharing that “Used to be Young” was Miley’s personal favorite from the ‘ESV’ album and will soon make its way to fans’ ears.

The track, produced by Mike Will Made It, promises to deliver Miley’s unique sound combined with her heartfelt lyrics.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Miley gave a sneak peek into what “Used to be Young” is all about.

She mentioned that the song touches on her journey of growth and the bittersweet feeling of leaving youth behind.

Miley’s artistry often weaves her personal experiences into her music, and “Used to be Young” seems to be no exception.

To heighten the excitement, Miley shared a teaser video on her Instagram account. Accompanied by a caption that reads, “I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young,” the video offers a glimpse into the emotional depth that the song promises to explore.

Miley’s recent album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ is a treasure trove of heartfelt messages. From songs like “Flowers,” which seems to reference her past relationship with Liam Hemsworth, to “Jaded,” where she delves into the regrets of lost love, Miley’s music resonates with her listeners on a personal level.

“Used to be Young” joins the lineup of powerful tracks from ‘Endless Summer Vacation,’ adding another layer of emotion and reflection to Miley’s musical journey. As fans eagerly await the release of this highly anticipated single, Miley Cyrus continues to prove that her music is a true mirror of her life’s experiences and emotions.

