Miley Cyrus Sibling: A Story of Individuality and Shared Success

Miley Cyrus is a multi-talented entertainer known for her work as an actress, singer and songwriter.

Born Destiny Hope Cyrus on November 23, 1992, in Franklin, Tennessee, she rose to prominence through her role as Hannah Montana in the eponymous Disney series.

Miley’s stage name comes from her childhood nickname, Smiley, which evolved into Miley.

She is the daughter of country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Finley.

Miley began her acting career at a young age, appearing in various films and shows such as Doc, Big Fish and The Last Song.

She has also released multiple albums, including Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout and She Is Miley Cyrus.

Miley has been involved in numerous high-profile relationships, notably with actor Liam Hemsworth, whom she married in 2018 but later divorced in 2020.

Siblings

Miley has five siblings.

From her parents, Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus, she has two full siblings, Noah and Braison.

Noah is the youngest of the Cyrus siblings, born in 2000, and Braison, born in 1992, is often seen living in Nashville and working in music.

Trace Cyrus and Brandi Cyrus are half-siblings from Tish’s previous relationship with Baxter Neal Helson; Billy Ray adopted them after marrying Tish.

Trace, born in 1989, is part of the rock band Metro Station, and Brandi, born in 1987, is a DJ, podcaster and television personality.

Christopher Cody Cyrus is Billy Ray’s son from a previous relationship, born in 1992, and does not have a significant public profile.

Additionally, Miley has four step-siblings from her mother’s subsequent marriage to Dominic Purcell, but these individuals are not closely associated with the entertainment industry.

Personal life

Miley has had a notable dating history.

She was married to actor Liam Hemsworth, with whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship for ten years before marrying in December 2018 and divorcing in August 2019.

Following her split from Hemsworth, she had a brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter and dated singer Cody Simpson.

Currently, Miley is in a relationship with musician Maxx Morando, whom she has been dating since 2022.

Miley has been open about her sexuality, identifying as pansexual and expressing her desire for a sober partner.

She values privacy in her relationships and has chosen to keep her current relationship with Maxx out of the public eye.

Career

Miley has had a diverse and successful career as both an actress and a singer.

She gained fame through her role as Hannah Montana in the Disney Channel series of the same name, which propelled her into the spotlight.

Transitioning from her Disney image, Miley released several successful albums, including Bangerz and Younger Now.

She has also starred in films such as The Last Song, LOL and So Undercover.

Miley is known for her bold and ever-evolving style, often making headlines with her fashion choices and music videos.

She has been candid about the challenges of being a child star and the pressure to conform to certain standards in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, Miley is actively involved in philanthropy, founding The Happy Hippie Foundation to support homeless youth and the LGBTQ community.

Throughout her career, she has demonstrated versatility and resilience, continually reinventing herself as an artist and remaining a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.