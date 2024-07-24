Military Changes Announced as 23 Senior Officers are Promoted 

At least 23 senior military officers were Wednesday July 24 promoted in changes announced by the Department of Defense headquarters.

This follows a Defence Council meeting chaired by Prime Cabinet Secretary and acting Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Defence Musalia Mudavadi.

The meeting briefed president William Ruto who upheld the recommendations and made various promotions, postings and appointments.

In the changes Maj Gen Stephen James Mutuku was appointed the deputy commandant National Defence College.

In the Kenya Army, the council promoted Col Edward Nyamao to Brigadier and named him appointed Chief of Compensation and Welfare (DHQ) while Col Collins Otieno was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Personnel (HQ KA).

In Navy, the council appointed Brig John Sankale Kiswaa as the Deputy Commander Kenya Navy whole Brig Peter Shikukuu Chelimo was appointed Director Centre for Security and Strategic Studies – National Defence University Kenya.

At Kenya Army, Col Paul Koech was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Chief of Training, Clement Nyakundi was promoted to brigadier and appointed Deputy Managing Director Kenya Meat Commission while Col Victor Mburu was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Commander Combat Engineers Brigade.

Other colonels promoted to brigadier and appointed include Eric Kitusya (appointed Chief of Logistics (HQ KA), Salaash Kantai (appointed Commander Military Intelligence Corps), Edward Banda (appointed Brigade Commander 8 Brigade), Jackson Lemakara (appointed Commander Embakasi Garrison), Dr Charles Ochieng (appointed Chief of Naval Medical Services), Yusuf Adan (appointed Chief of Communication Information System DHQ) while Lt Col Jane Muringi was promoted to Colonel and appointed Service Chaplain.

In Kenya Airforce Col Bernard Oluoch was promoted to brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Moi Air Base while Col Eutychus Nyawira was also promoted and appointed Head of Training Support and Research at NDC, Col Nehemiah Kemei to brigadier and appointed Chief Executive Officer – Defence SACCO while Lt Col Mary Kamau was promoted to Colonel and appointed Colonel Finance and Audit – Defence National Security Industries.

In Navy, Col Lazarus Wafula was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Base – Manda while Col Abraham Biwott was promoted to Brigadier Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Base – Mtongwe.

Col Mohamed Shemote was promoted to Brigadier and appointed Base Commander, Kenya Navy Fleet while Lt Col Marcella Kanani Aritho was promoted to Colonel and appointed Deputy Commander, Kenya Navy Fleet.

The council sits periodically to determine changes and promotions in the military.

Also present was Chief of Defense Forces Gen Charles Kahariri, Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lt Gen John Omenda, Army Commander Lt Gen David Tarus, Kenya Airforce commander Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed and Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Otieno.

Outgoing Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale was to chair the meeting but was moved to environment on Tuesday. His predecessor Soipan Tuya is yet to be vetted and approved by parliament.