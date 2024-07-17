Milla Jovovich, a Ukrainian-born American actress, model, singer, and fashion designer, boasts a net worth of $80 million. She is best known for her roles in the “Resident Evil” movies and other sci-fi films. Besides acting, Jovovich has a successful music career, owns a production company, and has enjoyed immense success as a model.

Milla Jovovich Net Worth $80 Million Date of Birth December 17, 1975 Place of Birth Kiev Nationality American Profession Actress, Model, Singer, Fashion Designer

Early Life

Milica Bogdanovna Jovovich was born on December 17, 1975, in Kiev, Ukraine. Raised mostly in Moscow, she moved to London at the age of five before finally settling in Los Angeles. Her mother was a Soviet Russian actress, and her father was a doctor. After moving to the U.S., her parents faced financial struggles and eventually took jobs as cleaners and cooks. Her father was later imprisoned for health insurance fraud. Despite these challenges, Jovovich adapted well, quickly learning English and pursuing a career in modeling at age 12 with her mother’s support.

Milla Jovovich Movies

Jovovich began her acting career at 13 with “Two Moon Junction.” She gained recognition with roles in “Return to the Blue Lagoon” and “Dazed and Confused” as a teen. Her breakthrough came in 1997 with the sci-fi film “The Fifth Element,” which grossed over $263 million. She starred in “He Got Game,” “The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc,” and “Zoolander.”

In 2002, Jovovich’s career soared with the lead role in “Resident Evil,” which grossed over $100 million. She starred in six “Resident Evil” movies, making it the highest-grossing film franchise based on a video game with over $1.2 billion in earnings. She also appeared in “The Fourth Kind,” “The Three Musketeers,” “Zoolander 2,” “Future World,” “Paradise Hills,” and the 2019 “Hellboy” reboot.

Music

Jovovich signed a record deal in 1988 at 13 and released her first album, “The Divine Comedy,” in 1994, featuring her own compositions and traditional Ukrainian folk songs. She formed the experimental band Plastic Has Memory in 1999 and has contributed songs to several film soundtracks, collaborating with artists like The Crystal Method and Deepak Chopra.

Modeling

Jovovich’s modeling career has been highly lucrative. At times, she was the highest-paid model in the world, earning over $10.5 million in 2004. She has graced the covers of magazines like Cosmopolitan and Vogue and worked with brands like Banana Republic, Christian Dior, Versace, and Giorgio Armani. Despite stating that modeling was never her priority, she is highly respected in the industry. She also co-created a fashion line with Carmen Hawk, which ended in 2008.

Personal Life

Jovovich is a spiritual person who practices yoga and meditation. She has expressed her love for cannabis and remains connected to her Russian roots, speaking Russian and reading stories to her children in her first language.

Milla Jovovich Relationships

Jovovich married co-star Shawn Andrews at 16, but the marriage was annulled soon after. She dated bassist Stuart Zender from 1994 to 1995 and married “The Fifth Element” director Luc Besson in 1997, divorcing in 1999. She had relationships with Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante and the late poet and musician Anno Birkin. In 2009, she married director Paul W. S. Anderson. They have three children, born in 2007, 2015, and 2020.

Real Estate

Jovovich and Anderson have made significant real estate investments:

2016: Purchased a Beverly Hills property for $3.922 million, renting it out for $20,000 per month, and selling it in 2021 for $4.6 million.

2005: Bought a New York West Village townhouse for $6.375 million, renting it out and selling it in 2013 for $6.7 million.

2007: Acquired an $8.5 million Mediterranean villa in Beverly Hills, listing it for $14 million in 2022.

2022: Purchased a 9,000-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills for $10.2 million.

