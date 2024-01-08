Millicent Omanga Attacks Malalah Over New UDA Party Appointees

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga has taken a swipe at UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala’s new appointees.

In a post shared on Facebook, Omanga accused the former Kakamega senator of nepotism in appointments to leadership positions within the “hustler party”.

According to the former lawmaker, Malala’s appointments to the secretariat have disenfranchised and displeased the members.

Further, Omanga stated that the secretariat is now littered with the secretary general’s “personal acquaintances, relatives and hangers-on who contributed absolutely nothing to the growth of UDA party effectively and intentionally abandoning hardworking and dedicated hustlers who watered the rise of UDA with their sweat and sacrifice”.

“It has come a time that we must call a spade a spade and make the office of the SG work. We won’t allow our party to be run by an individual who doesn’t carry H.E. President William Ruto’s vision. All party members who fought for the party must get their fair share in the management of the party or the chips will fall; and the time is now!”she said.

Malala on Monday said the new line-up will help make the ruling party stronger and enhance operations.

“After careful consideration and in order to enhance effective collaboration to streamline internal processes, the party secretariat has been restructured,” said Malala.

The restructuring affected the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, Office of the Executive Director, Directorate of Elections and ICT and Directorate of Programs and Partnership.

Other affected departments include; the Directorate of Finance and Administration, Directorate of Communication, Directorate of Membership, Directorate of Political And Diaspora Affairs, Directorate of Legal and Compliance, and Directorate of Events and Logistics.

Under the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, the members will be; Alfred Makotsi (Principal Assistant), Victor Welden (Political Advisor), Patience Kiti (Office Manager), Arnold Maliba (Strategic Communications Advisor), Joseph Akwiri (Media Liaison Manager), Betty Truphena Mbogo (Resource Mobilization, Programs and Partnerships Advisor), and Geoffrey Kipsang (Head of Strategic Research).

Others include; Samuel Wetungu (Liaison Director Executive Affairs – BETA (Monitoring and Evaluation), Ongw’en Justine (Head of Protocol), Wangeci Linah (Legal Advisor), Dominic Chege (ICT Admin and Elections Advisor), Momanyi Brian (Communications Officer – photography), Dickson Omari (Communications Officer – Videography), Lucy Kaleke (Communications Officer), Mulusa Evans (Digital Communications Officer), Catherine Gathoni (Executive Secretary), and Amboye Shakila (Executive Secretary).

The Office of the Executive Director will be led by Nicodemus Bore. Under him will be; Edwin Kipkoech acting as Bore’s Personal Assistant, Dennis Saidimu (manager at the Office of the Executive Director).

Other changes included; Samora Machel (Manager of Parliamentary Affairs), Sande Oyolo (County Liaison Manager), Marvin Orengo (Communications Officer), Hellen Njeri (Executive Secretary), Lucy Oguti (Warehouse Manager), Marvin Wamukota (Internal Auditor), and Willie Karanja (Head of Registry and Record Management).

The changes in the Directorate of Elections and ICT include; Brian Mbugua (Deputy Executive Director in charge of Elections and ICT), Kelvin Kitika (ICT Manager), Wilson Samba (Head of Training and Capacity Building), and Collins Babu (Elections Manager).

Daniel Kiptoo (Director of Programs and Partnership), Connie Kaptuya (Special Interest Groups Manager), Sebastian Mwangangi (Manager Programs), and Martha Kega (MSME Liaison), will serve under the Directorate of Programs and Partnership.

Changes in the Directorate of Finance and Administration were as follows; Joseph Mulili Kituku (Director of Finance and Administration), Mercy Kuria (Supply Chain Manager), James Losikany (Manager Administration), and Mwasingo Dishon (Human Resources Manager).

Others appointed to the finance department include; Mertrine Musanga (Finance Manager), Judy Totona (Manager Office of the Party Leader), and Moses Saoyo Kusero (Manager Office of the Deputy Party Leader).

Rob Nura will act as Director of Communications while Benjamin Caleb Wandalo will serve as Manager of Public Relations.

Serving in the Directorate of Communications will be; Moses Munyi Njagi will be UDA’s Chief Editor with Antony Ngeru Muburi acting as Head of Communications Research while Yusuf Omete will serve as the Digital Communications Manager.

Samuel Mwangi will oversee the UDA party membership deputized by Anthony Njenga.

Charles Matoke ( Director of Political and Diaspora Affairs), Jennifer Malik Manager (Diaspora Affairs), and George Muthemba (Manager of Political Affairs), will serve under the Directorate of Political And Diaspora Affairs.

Kibet Kirui Emmanuel was appointed as the Director of Legal and Compliance while Annette Chepngetich will serve as legal manager.

Grace Murugi Gicovi (Director of Events and Logistics), Susan Toiran (Events Manager), Kenneth Bii (Logistics Manager), and Ishmael Bosire (Manager Transport), will serve under the Directorate of Events and Logistics.