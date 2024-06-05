Milly Alcock, an Australian actress, boasts a net worth of $2 million. Alcock has graced numerous Australian television series, such as “Janet King,” “A Place to Call Home,” “Fighting Season,” “Reckoning,” and “Upright.” She gained international acclaim in 2022 for her portrayal of the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO’s fantasy series “House of the Dragon,” a prequel to “Game of Thrones.”

Milly Alcock Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth April 11, 2000 Place of Birth Sydney, New South Wales Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Born Amelia May Alcock on April 11, 2000, in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Milly Alcock pursued her passion for acting from a young age. She attended Newtown High School of the Performing Arts in suburban Sydney but left to focus on her burgeoning acting career.

Australian Television Career

Alcock’s television journey began in 2014 when she appeared as a teenager on the romantic dramedy series “Wonderland.” She then took on presenting roles on “B.F. Chefs” and the Disney Channel series “Hanging With.” Her acting career continued to flourish with appearances in three episodes of “Janet King” and the miniseries “High Life.”

In 2018, Alcock played Emma Carvolth in four episodes of “A Place to Call Home” and joined the main casts of “Fighting Season” and “Pine Gap.”

Also Read: Michelle Pfeiffer Net Worth

2019 marked a pivotal year for Alcock. She portrayed Sian Galese in four episodes of “Les Norton,” began her recurring role as Sam Serrato on the crime thriller series “Reckoning,” and starred as Meg in “Upright.” In “Upright,” Alcock and Tim Minchin play misfits who form an unlikely bond in the Australian outback. Her performance earned her an AACTA Award nomination for Best Comedy Performer.

House of the Dragon

In August 2022, Milly Alcock gained international recognition for her role as the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO’s “House of the Dragon.” The series, created by George R. R. Martin and based on his “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels, serves as a prequel to “Game of Thrones.” Alcock’s character, a dragon-rider and the firstborn child of King Viserys and Aemma Arryn, is played in adulthood by Emma D’Arcy. The main cast also includes Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno.

Milly Alcock Net Worth

Milly Alcock net worth is $2 million.