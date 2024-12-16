Ministry Names Major Festive Security Trends, Calls for Caution

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration Monday issued an advisory outlining key security concerns during the festive season.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of public vigilance as criminal activity tends to surge during this period.

The advisory warned of increased incidents of petty offences such as pickpocketing and muggings, particularly in crowded places like markets, shopping malls, and public transport hubs.

Additionally, authorities have noted a rise in drug distribution and the production of illicit alcoholic brews, which remain a significant concern during the holidays.

Home burglaries are another growing threat, especially as families travel upcountry and others to urban areas and leave their homes unattended.

There is also an increase in car break-ins ahead of the Christmas season.

The advisory also raises alarm over the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, including children and victims of gender-based violence.

Further traffic violations have become a major concern during the holidays, with reports of reckless road behavior such as drunk driving, speeding, and vehicle overloading.

Another issue flagged is noise violations, which tend to increase during the festive period due to celebrations and public gatherings.

The Ministry has described these cases as a public nuisance requiring effective regulation.

On the other hand, counterfeit goods and cybercrime also feature prominently in the advisory, with many unsuspecting buyers falling victim to fake products and online scams disguised as holiday promotions.

There is also a concern in border counties, where terrorism remains a significant threat.

A total of 10,317 officers from the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forestry Service and the Kenya Coast Guard Service have been deployed to manage public safety and address violations.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr Raymond Omollo said all Regional and County Security and Intelligence Committees have been ordered to operationalize Multi-Agency command centres with dedicated personnel from all security agencies.

“All multi-agency command centres will be manned 24 hours seven days a week. The National Police Service will develop festive season Operation Orders to coordinate security operations in all counties,” he said.

There will be operational Coordination through the activation of the National Multi-Agency Command Centre (NMACC) at Lang’ata Barracks, supported by Regional (RMACCs) and County (CMACCs) centres to deter security threats and maintain public order.

It will comprise officers from Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, and Kenya Forestry Service.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced plans to conduct joint crackdowns on the roads in collaboration with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) during the festive season.

In a statement on Thursday, December 5, Kanja also mentioned that the police will be working with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to tame corruption on the roads.

Apart from the roads, he said, Kenyans should expect to see more police presence and visibility, as we have deployed more specialized units including Formed Police Units and undercover Officers alongside the Regular Police, to intensify patrols and heighten both ground and aerial surveillance in the major towns, borders, places of worship, shopping malls and critical infrastructural areas.

“While the National Police Service has put in place these elaborate measures to ensure security, I wish to remind all of us Kenyans, that security and road safety is our collective responsibility,” he said.

He asked all drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, boda boda riders and passengers to comply with traffic regulations and rules by avoiding operating unroadworthy motor vehicles, failure to use safety belts by commuters, speeding, driver fatigue, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and careless driving.

“We also appeal to the owners of motor vehicle and boda boda saccos to collaborate with our officers to enhance discipline among drivers.”

He added they have intensified the war on illicit brews and drugs abuse and remind bar owners to comply with operation hours.

He revealed he had recalled all police officers who are on Leave to resume duty with immediate effect to enhance the operations.

“We call upon the general public to remain vigilant even as you celebrate, and report any crime or suspicious activities, to the nearest police station or through the police hotline numbers 999, 112, 911, and #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203.”