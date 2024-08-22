Ministry of Education Mandates SHIF Registration for School Children Before Third Term

The Ministry of Education has instructed parents to ensure that all school-going children are registered under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) before the start of the third term. In a memo addressed to County Directors of Education and Regional Directors of Education, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang emphasized the importance of this registration as part of the government’s effort to achieve Universal Health Coverage.

“Registration of all Kenyans to the Social Health Insurance Fund began on July 1, 2024, as a crucial step towards realizing our Universal Health Coverage goals,” Kipsang stated.

He further clarified that all school-going children must be registered as dependents of their parents before the third term of 2024 commences. The registration can be completed via the platforms sha.go.ke, 147#, or afyangu.go.ke, with a soft copy of the registration manual available at www.sha.go.ke.

For any registration difficulties, Kipsang advised contacting the Social Health Authority’s call center at 0800720601 or emailing info@sha.go.ke.

Additionally, Kipsang announced that the Ministry has developed an enhanced benefit package for Edu Afya, which will now be covered under the Social Health Insurance Fund.

The Social Health Insurance Act, which mandates that every Kenyan, including children, must register as a member of the SHIF, was enacted on October 19, 2023, and came into effect on November 22, 2023.