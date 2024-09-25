Minkah Fitzpatrick Siblings: A Look at the NFL Player’s Family Tree

Minkah Fitzpatrick is an American professional football safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He played college football at Alabama, winning two national championships and earning multiple accolades, including the Chuck Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award.

Drafted 11th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2018, he was traded to the Steelers in 2019.

Fitzpatrick has been recognized as a first-team All-Pro and has made several Pro Bowl appearances, showcasing his impact on the field.

Siblings

Minkah has four siblings, namely Justice Fitzpatrick, Promise Fitzpatrick, Destiny Fitzpatrick and Devine Fitzpatrick.

The family has been supportive of his football career, with Minkah often mentioning the influence of his family in his life and professional journey.

College career

Fitzpatrick was a highly sought-after recruit from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey, considered one of the best high school safeties in the nation.

He committed to the University of Alabama, where he played under the renowned head coach Nick Saban.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Fitzpatrick was instrumental in securing two national championships, contributing significantly to Alabama’s defensive prowess during their title runs in 2015 and 2017.

Fitzpatrick’s individual achievements further highlight his exceptional college career.

In 2017, he was recognized as a unanimous All-American, an honor that underscores his elite performance throughout the season.

Additionally, he won the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given to the best defensive player in college football, and the Jim Thorpe Award for being the best defensive back that same year.

His versatility allowed him to play both safety positions and cornerback, showcasing his ability to read offenses and make crucial tackles, making him a key player for Alabama’s defense.

NFL career

Fitzpatrick was selected 11th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, becoming the first safety taken that year.

In his rookie season, he quickly established himself as a starter and made an immediate impact with his playmaking ability.

He recorded 80 tackles, two interceptions, and nine passes defended during his inaugural year.

His performance earned him recognition as he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week at one point during the season.

In October 2019, Fitzpatrick was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a first-round pick.

This trade proved beneficial for both parties; Miami began a rebuilding phase while Pittsburgh gained a star player.

In his first game with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown, instantly solidifying his role as a game-changer on defense.

Since joining Pittsburgh, he has been selected to multiple Pro Bowls (2020, 2021, 2022), affirming his status as one of the top safeties in the league.

He has also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and second-team All-Pro honors in subsequent years, reflecting his consistency and excellence on the field.

Accolades

Fitzpatrick has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

In college, he was a standout player at the University of Alabama, where he won the prestigious Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in 2017 and the Chuck Bednarik Award for the best defensive player.

Fitzpatrick was also a consensus All-American twice and played a key role in two national championships.

In the NFL, Fitzpatrick has been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Recently, he was named the 2024 Bart Starr Award winner, recognizing his outstanding character, integrity, and leadership on and off the field.