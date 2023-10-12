Minor Recovers Rifle in Bush in Samburu, Owner Missing for Days – Police

Police are investigating the recovery of a G3 rifle from a bush in Maralal, Samburu County.

The rifle with 20 bullets was discovered by a young girl who informed Kenya Wildlife Service personnel.

The girl went to the KWS offices there and informed staff present she had seen a firearm in a bush as she took care of her family goats. The girl later led the officers to the scene where they found the rifle and the bullets and later established it had been issued to a local National Police Reservist.

The NPR who is from Angata Nanyukie was lastly at the station on October 2, with other colleagues when he brought the rifle for inspection and replacement of ammunition.

His whereabouts are not known since his phone is switched off, police said adding the search for him is ongoing for administrative action.

Police reservists in the area are issued with firearms to supplement police operations.

Elsewhere in Loglogo, Marsabit County, police recovered a pistol from a suspect who managed to escape.

The suspect was on a motorcycle with two pillion passengers from Laisamis side towards Marsabit town when he was stopped, police said.

On being stopped, they stated they were heading to Marsabit town from Wamba area. And when they were asked to be searched, the rider resisted forcing the officers to wrestle him on the ground but he managed to escape, leaving behind the motorcycle, his jacket and two mobile phones.

He also dropped a Falcon pistol with a magazine loaded with 13 rounds of 9x19mm ammunition. Police say they are investigating the incident and are looking for the suspect.

