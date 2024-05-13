Minor’s Body Recovered from Swollen River After Drowning in Kasarani

Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy whose decomposed body was recovered from the riverbed of a river in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

A local who was clearing a trench spotted the body that was decomposing on Sunday May 12 evening.

The man said the body had been dumped there by flooded Gatharaini river within Immaculate area.

The body seemed to have been swept downstream to the area. It is not clear where and when the minor drowned, police said.

Police were called and picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and identification.

This is the latest such case to be reported in the city where more than 60 people have been killed by floods.

Many more are missing while others have been displaced. Multi agency teams are on a daily basis working at various sites in search for more bodies.

The government says approximately 380,573 people have been impacted by the heavy rains while 1,967 schools have been affected by the floods.

Some 62 health facilities have been affected in 11 Counties while approximately crops on 9,816 acres of land have been destroyed and 4,003 livestock dead.