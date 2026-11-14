‘Miracle on Mississippi’ – All passengers rescued after New Orleans cruise ship collision

Some 130 people on a cruise ship docked in New Orleans have been rescued after it was struck by a tanker.

The cruise ship, American Heritage, was left lying on its side in the Mississippi River after it was hit by the cargo vessel, Atlantic Asphalt.

The collision left 32 people from the stricken riverboat in hospital with non-critical injuries, but no-one unaccounted for. Officials hailed it as a “miracle on the Mississippi”.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but US Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham said: “There seems to be some type of a loss of steering.”

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno told a news conference that all credit in the rescue effort went to first responders who “literally jumped right in to help”.

“We have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi,” Moreno said.

Calls about the collision came in around 13:30 EST (18:30 GMT) on Friday when people began trying to help passengers escape the boat as it took on water, Port of New Orleans Chief Melanie Montroll told the news conference.

There were about 129 passengers, in addition to crew members, on the American Heritage at the time of the collision, according to Port of New Orleans.

Passengers began disembarking from the paddlewheeler vessel, operated by American Cruise Lines, as it started listing before tipping on to its side, Mayor Moreno said.

Tugboat operators, police and other rescuers rushed to help and officials shut down the Mississippi River for the search effort.

The American Heritage was finishing an eight-day cruise to Mississippi River destinations in Louisiana and Mississippi.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the rescue was an “incredible job”.

Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said the US Coast Guard also supported local rescue operations.

Governor Jeff Landry also hailed the rescue as a “miracle on the Mississippi” given the “sheer number of people who were on that cruise ship” who were rescued.

Ships have operated safely on the Mississippi River for years, Landry said, pledging to investigate what happened.

Jamie Holford, a witness to the crash, told the BBC’s US partner CBS that he saw the cruise ship hit the dock following the collision.

“It sounded like a war movie. Just imagine tons of steel crunching. That’s what it sounded like,” he said. “It looked like something off the Titanic.”

Holford added that he saw passengers and crew members “hollering” and “crying” as they tried to get off the ship while it was sinking.

The American Heritage can carry up to 150 guests and features a glass-enclosed restaurant, fitness centre and three guest lounges, according to its website.

Built in 2015, the vessel has at least four decks.

By BBC News