Missing Tana River MPs Safe, CS Kindiki Says

A Search and rescue mission was launched after Garsen MP Ali Wario and Galole counterpart Hiribae Said Buya went missing after leaving for food distribution on a motorboat in Tana Delta Sub-County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said Saturday night they had contacted the MPs with 16 other people.

However, the security agencies didn’t know the exact place where the group is trapped.

“Security agencies have established contact with a passenger in the boat that went missing earlier this evening in the waters of Tana River.”

“All the eighteen passengers and crew are so far safe but are stranded at a yet to be established location. A multi agency search & rescue mission spearheaded by the Kenya Coast Guard (@OfficialKCGS) is underway overnight,” he said in a statement.

Kenya Red Cross Regional Coordinator, Hassan Musa said the two MPs were in a team of about 20 people, including some Members of the County Assembly.

Amono other politicians.

According to officials, among other politicians in the missing boat include Kinakomba MCA Hamid Babusa, Garsen North MCA Semi Dumba, and nominated MCA Haoddo.

Locals said the team left Idsowe village at 10am Saturday on a motorboat for a humanitarian mission in Mlima Abo but their whereabouts now remain unknown.

By 8pm, the motorboat had not returned when another team on a different boat touched base at Garsen.

Tana Delta OCPD Salim Fundi said a search team has been dispatched.

He said the group in the missing boat chose to take a short cut to Garsen, in the process parting ways with the flanking team.

It is suspected that the shortcut may have lead the team into rough waters or an unfamiliar tributary.

The team has been running rescue missions on a private boat along the River Tana that has since broken its banks.

So far, 54 villages have reportedly been affected by the river’s spillage, with 1500 more households having been displaced.

The Kenya Coast Guard Service KCGS Saturday deployed personnel for mass evacuation of residents marooned off Wema in Tana River due to extensive torrential flooding.

Major roads in the area have been declared impassable.

The personnel arrived with boats that they were using in the rescue mission.

KCGS director general Bruno Shioso said they had rescued tens of people and the operation will continue.

“We are working with other agencies to ensure no more lives are lost,” he said.

The Kenya National Highways Authority said Garsen-Witu -Lamu Road is temporarily closed due to flooding.

This follows heavy rainfall which led to River Tana to burst its banks and lead to flooding.

“The road is completely submerged in the section from Lango la simba to Idsowe Bridge in Gamba.”

“The Authority appeals to road users in that route to halt their journeys until the water levels subside and an assessment is done to ascertain if the road is passable,” said the agency.

The rains have caused more than 146 deaths and displaced many.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday the number of households displaced remains at 92,432 comprising of 462,160 persons.

“The government has flown rescue boats from Mombasa to Garissa to assist in evacuation and relief efforts.”

“We continue to urge Wananchi to adhere to weather and flood alerts and take precaution so as not to risk injury or death through driving in flooded roads and crossing bulging rivers,” he said.

He said the National Disaster Operations Centre can be reached on 0202151053 or the Toll free number 800721571 to report any emergency incidents.

He added they have intensified flood mitigation efforts despite anticipated decrease in rainfall.