Mitchel Musso: Hannah Montana Star Arrested Over Crisps Theft

Mitchel Musso, recognized for his role as Oliver Oken in the hit Disney series “Hannah Montana,” has made headlines following his recent arrest on charges of theft and public intoxication, stemming from an alleged incident involving a packet of crisps.

The 32-year-old actor, who shared the screen with Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus in the popular sitcom, found himself in legal trouble after an altercation at a Rockwell, Texas hotel on Saturday.

According to reports by NBC, Musso is said to have taken the packet of crisps without paying and subsequently resisted when asked to settle the payment, resorting to verbally abusive behavior.

Law enforcement officers, responding to the incident, conducted a background check on Musso, which unveiled several outstanding traffic warrants under his name.

This series of events led to Musso spending the night in police custody. He was released on Sunday after posting a $1,000 bond.

In addition to the charges related to theft and public intoxication, Musso also faces allegations of driving with an expired car registration, failure to display a driving license, and violating a “promise to appear” notice.

This is not the first time Musso has had a brush with the law. In 2011, he was arrested for driving under the influence in Burbank, California. As part of his penalty, Musso received a fine, was placed on 36 months of informal probation, and was required to attend alcohol education classes.

“Hannah Montana,” the beloved US sitcom that catapulted Musso to fame, aired for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. The show centered around a teenage girl leading a double life as a renowned pop star. Miley Cyrus, who portrayed the titular character, has since achieved a prosperous solo career, while Billy Ray Cyrus, her real-life father, played a prominent role in the series.

Post-“Hannah Montana,” Musso lent his voice to a character in the Disney series “Milo Murphy’s Law” and appeared in films such as “Sins of Our Youth” and “The Sand.” Despite his legal entanglements, Musso continues to be remembered for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

