Mkalama, Wabuyabo Appointed as REREC, NuPEA CEOs

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir on Wednesday appointed Rose Mkalama and Justus Wabuyabo as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Rural Electrification & Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) and Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA), respectively.

Mkalama and Wabuyabo were confirmed after heading their agencies on an interim basis for three and six months respectively.

CS Chirchir appointed Mkalama acting CEO of REREC in October after Peter Mbugua proceeded on terminal leave after serving for six years.

She holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Strategic Management, a Master of Business Administration degree in human resource management from the University of Nairobi, a Master of Laws in oil and gas from Strathmore University and a Bachelor’s degree in laws from the University of Nairobi.

She is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a Certified Public Secretary (ICPS K) from the Institute of Certified Secretaries of Kenya.

She was first employed as the Secretary and Head of Legal Department, in the then Rural Electrification Authority (REA) the predecessor to REREC, for a period of 10 years and later became the General Manager, Corporate Services.

Mkalama was later appointed to the position of General Manager, Energy Centers and was tasked with spearheading the transition of Energy Centers from the Ministry of Energy to REREC.

Again, she was appointed to the position of General Manager, Information, Education and Communication in 2021.

Wabuyabo who takes over from Collins Gordon Juma, joined NuPEA in 2019 as Director, Legal and Regulatory Services and Corporation Secretary.

He previously served as General Manager, Legal and Corporate Services at National Water and Harvesting Authority.