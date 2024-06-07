Mob Attacks, Injures Cop Searching for Girlfriend in Nandi

Police are investigating an incident in which a corporal of police was attacked by a mob in a shopping center in Nandi County.

The officer is said to have gone to Kibingong trading centre and started to shout the name of his girlfriend who was missing.

The woman had not returned him on Thursday June 6 midnight prompting the officer to get out of his house to look for her.

This angered locals who claimed he was disturbing them.

A mob beat him up inflicting serious injuries on him, police said.

Police said he had a head injury and collapsed on the road where he was found bleeding.

A team of patrol found him and rushed him to Chepsese dispensary where he was treated and referred to Nandi Hills Sub-County hospital where he was admitted in a stable condition.

Police say they are looking for the mob behind the attack.

Police term mob lynching criminal and want any suspect to be surrendered to them for processing.

A team has been sent to the area to investigate the attack.

Those arrested, if any will face charges of causing bodily harm to the officer, police said.