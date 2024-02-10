Mob Lynches Two Suspected Thieves After Raiding Funeral Funds Drive in Mombasa

Two suspects were killed and their bodies burnt after they stormed a funeral harambee in Jomvu area, Mombasa.

Police said a group of nine suspects armed with pangas and crude weapons stormed the funeral and assaulted the mourners.

Police said the suspects attacked one resident and allegedly stole a laptop, musical instruments, phones and the funeral cash among other valuables.

During the raid, the suspects also vandalised three vehicles.

The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

The gang escaped the scene as the mourners scampered for their safety.

After the incident, a mob is said to have tracked down the suspects and caught up with two of them.

The mob stoned them to death before burning the bodies beyond recognition, police said.

Police said they had earlier visited the scene of the incident and booked it as malicious damages.

It was later established that two bodies were burnt beyond recognition and were connected to the attack.

The bodies of the two suspects were taken to Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital Mortuary awaiting autopsy.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls to surrender suspects to police for processing and prosecution.