Mobile Data Subscriptions Hit Record 53.7 Million In Kenya

Kenya’s mobile data subscriptions reached an all-time high of 53.7 million between July and September 2024, with 4G accounting for 58.1 percent of all connections, according to a recent report by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).

The report attributed the surge to increasing reliance on high-speed internet for activities like streaming, online learning, remote work, and e-commerce.

“The adoption of 4G and 5G technologies has continued to grow, mainly driven by the growing demand for high-speed internet,” stated the CA report.

Safaricom Leads Mobile Broadband Market

In terms of market share, Safaricom maintained its dominance with 63.1 percent of mobile broadband subscriptions. Airtel followed with 32.6 percent, while Telkom, Jamii Telecommunications, and Equitel accounted for 1.7 percent, 1.6 percent, and 1 percent, respectively.

Kenya’s total mobile phone connections rose to 67.7 million, reflecting a penetration rate of 131.5 percent.

Smartphones led the way with a penetration rate of 72.6 percent, highlighting the country’s growing reliance on internet-enabled devices.

The total data and internet subscriptions increased by 4.9 percent to 1.57 million, up from 1.50 million in June 2024. Satellite internet subscriptions also recorded remarkable growth, rising by 104.7 percent due to a Starlink Internet Services Kenya campaign that introduced affordable satellite equipment rental options.

Kenya’s international internet bandwidth capacity rose from 22,154.438 Gbps in the previous quarter to 24,195.320 Gbps. Utilized undersea bandwidth climbed by 1.1 percent to 15,287.222 Gbps, with 12,333.402 Gbps consumed locally and 2,953.820 Gbps transited to other countries. Satellite internet capacity saw a significant boost of 152.8 percent, reaching 2,124.438 Gbps.

The volume of outgoing domestic voice traffic increased by 5.5 percent, climbing from 24.9 billion minutes to 26.2 billion.

This growth was attributed to special offers by service providers, such as packages offering 10 minutes of all-network calls, 20 SMS, and 50 MB of data for as little as Sh20. Domestic SMS traffic also grew slightly to 13.7 billion messages from 13.5 billion in the previous quarter.

Call duration trends remained consistent, with the average on-net call lasting 1.8 minutes. Off-net calls grew marginally from 1.2 minutes to 1.3 minutes.

Airtel customers recorded the longest average on-net call duration of 2.8 minutes, while Safaricom and Jamii Telecommunications users spent more time on off-net calls, averaging 1.4 minutes.

Incoming international mobile voice minutes rose by 11.9 percent to 134.2 million during the review period.

However, outgoing international mobile voice traffic dipped slightly to 175.3 million from 175.7 million. International incoming mobile SMS traffic increased to 8.4 million, while outgoing SMS declined to 2.6 million.