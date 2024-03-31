Modern Floors CEO Basil David Triumphs at Forty under 40 Africa Awards in Nairobi

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Modern Floors Basil David Anthony, emerged victorious at the prestigious Forty under 40 Africa awards held in Nairobi.

This was during a night of celebration and recognition.

The event, attended by a distinguished audience of top entrepreneurs, CEOs, and government officials, honored Basil in the Home and Decor category, highlighting his exceptional contributions to the industry.

“I am grateful for the recognition, but more importantly, I am inspired to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the Home and Decor industry,” he said.

The announcement of his win was met with resounding applause, underscoring his standing as a leading figure in Home and Decor.

He acknowledged the efforts of his team at Modern Floors, attributing the award to their hard work and dedication.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Modern Floors team,” he said.

Organizers of the event said his journey to success has been characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to innovation.

His win at the Forty under 40 Africa awards, his colleagues said, “ is a testament to his vision and leadership in the field of Home and Decor.”

Beyond his professional achievements, he is known for his philanthropic efforts, using Modern Floors as a platform to give back to the community.

This recognition marks yet another milestone in his illustrious career, adding to his already impressive list of accolades.

“This award is not just for me; it is for every young entrepreneur who dreams of making a difference. With passion and perseverance, anything is possible,” the Modern Floors CEO said.

The Forty under 40 awards represent a celebration of Africa’s most inspiring and innovative young leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers.

This prestigious event founded by Richard Abbey Jnr recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact in their respective fields.

From technology and entrepreneurship to arts and culture, the awards showcase the diverse talents and contributions of Africa’s young achievers.

“As the founder of the Forty under 40 Africa Award, my goal is to shine a spotlight on the incredible achievements of young leaders across the continent and inspire others to reach for greatness,” he said.

Earlier during the Under 40 Champions Summit, Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba attended the event.

He called for collaboration among Africans and challenged the youth to be more ‘disruptive’ like in the case of M-Pesa, in a bid to create more job opportunities and create solutions to their challenges.