Moi University Vice-Chancellor Appears Before EACC Over Sh2.2 Billion Graft Probe

Moi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Kosgei presented himself to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) this morning following summons over alleged embezzlement of Sh2.2 billion.

Kosgei appeared at the EACC North Rift Regional Offices in Eldoret to respond to accusations of corruption involving fraudulent infrastructural projects at the university.

The EACC in its statement on Tuesday confirmed that the Vice-Chancellor is under investigation alongside three senior university officials.

The probe centers on the alleged misappropriation of funds intended for development projects at the institution.

“As part of ongoing investigations into reports of massive corruption and theft of public funds at Moi University, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned the University Vice-Chancellor Professor Isaac Kosgei to respond to graft allegations involving fraudulent infrastructural projects worth Sh2,189,659,497.88,” read the EACC statement.

The summons also targeted Chief Accountant Egla Samoei, Head of Procurement Wilson Bett, and Head of the Development Unit Moses Kipkulei.

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the Vice-Chancellor faces accusations of overseeing a “corruption den” and obstructing investigations.

Moi University has recently faced intense scrutiny over its financial management. In September, the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee on Education highlighted the institution’s extravagant spending, including Sh29.8 million for constructing a university gate.

Initially budgeted at Sh4.8 million, the project escalated after the original gate was demolished for being on a road reserve. The university then allocated Sh25 million for a new gate, raising red flags in the Auditor General’s report.

Additionally, the committee is probing a Sh3 billion loan extended to Rivatex by Exim Bank. Moi University had acquired the textile company for Sh600 million, raising questions about the financial transactions tied to the deal.