Moi’s Kin in Court Seeking Upkeep

The granddaughter of the late Kenya’s second President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi has sued her stepmother Sylvia Jonathan Moi and stepbrother Clint Kiprono Moi for sidelining and disregarding her as a beneficiary of the estate of her deceased father Jonathan Moi.

In a petition lodged before the High Court, the applicant through her lawyer Duncan Okatch accuses the step mother and brother of allegedly denying essential support to other estate beneficiaries, causing prejudice.

“I am languishing in distress due to lack of finances despite the fact that my father’s estate is well able to cater for my school fees, school related expenses and monthly upkeep without prejudicing any of the other beneficiaries of the estate,” reads the court papers.

According to the Year 13 student, she has since been barred from attending classes due to the lack of school fees.

She now wants the court to issue an order instructing the respondents to place all income generated within the deceased’s estate, including funds from Raymark Limited and Morapa Dairy Limited, into an escrow account within 14 days pending the confirmation of the grant to ensure the estate’s preservation and to prevent the proceeds from being unfairly utilized for the benefit of a specific group of beneficiaries.

“Pursuant to the grant of order 3, this Honourable Court be pleased to direct the signatories of the said Escrow Account to make provision to the tune of Sh2.7 million from the deceased’s Estate to clear the Applicant’s pending school fees balance.”

She also requests the Court to acknowledge the Kenyan education system, wherein a child begins school at 3 years and continues to depend on their parents for fees, including university or college fees, beyond the age of 18 years.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application, this Honourable Court be pleased to issue orders extending parental responsibility in respect of the Applicant herein.”

In a sworn affidavit, she claims to be a top performer, but her frequent class absences have significantly impacted her.

Additionally, she contends that she is compelled to spend the entire day at the reception while her peers continue their learning, causing her psychological distress.

Subsequently , she sought court orders for the escrow account signatories to allocate funds semester-wise for her education expenses.

Additionally, monthly disbursements of Sh60,000 for upkeep and Sh50,000 for counseling are requested, commencing fourteen days from the date of these orders.

“This application be certified as urgent and service thereof be dispensed with in the first instance.”

Separately, Moi’s daughter-in-law has moved to court seeking Sh2.5 million to foot her son’s medical bills.

Through her lawyer, Faith Moi who is the widow of late Jonathan Kipkemboi Moi, is accusing her family members of sidelining her children from the vast estate that Moi left.

She wants the court to order the administrator of Moi’s vast estate to release Sh2.5 million medical bills as they await the outcome of an inheritance case.

She claims that the executor’s lawyer Zehrabhanu Janmohamed has allegedly refused to disclose even a penny of what Moi had, adding that she is working against her with the blessings of some of his Moi’s sons.

Further, the lawyer says that Faith has been forced to seek support for her child through a pay bill number despite the family having money.