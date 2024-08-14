Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Announce Split

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from fiancé Tommy Fury after five years together.

The influencer shared the news on her Instagram story to her 7.9m followers, adding she would be taking some time away from social media.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end,” she posted.

The pair, who met on the 2019 series of Love Island and got engaged in 2023, welcomed their daughter Bambi early last year.

‘Heartbroken’

In his own statement, Fury said he was “heartbroken” and asked fans for privacy. He also thanked Hague for “making me a dad”, adding: “Bambi is our priority.”

Hague and Fury, both aged 25, are arguably the most high-profile couple to have emerged from ITV2’s Love Island.

In her statement, Hague said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

She added: “I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter.

“Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years.

“You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.”

Hague concluded the post by saying she’ll be back on social media “when it feels right”.

Shortly afterwards, Fury released his own statement on Instagram, telling followers: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly & I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led us to having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi, and I will forever be thankful to Molly for making me a dad. Bambi is our priority.”

He concluded: “Please respect our privacy, and our families privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

Fury is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and is also a boxer himself.

Hague has the biggest social media following of any former Love Island contestant, and was creative director of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing until last year.

Fury and Hague met in the 2019 series of Love Island. Fury was one of the original contestants that year, with Hague entering the Spanish villa on day four.

After coupling up, the pair made it to the final, but finished in second place to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

However, Hague and Fury stayed together after the series had concluded, and their daughter Bambi was born in January 2023.

Fury proposed to Hague in Ibiza six months later, at a clifftop ceremony surrounded by white roses.

Hague was born in Stevenage and grew up in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, while Fury was born and raised in Manchester.

They recently appeared in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys, which primarily focused on the family life of Tommy’s brother Tyson.

By BBC