Molly-Mae Hague Speaks Out On Her ‘Very Sad’ Split

Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has spoken about her “very sad” recent split with her fiance, professional boxer Tommy Fury, but added it “doesn’t feel right” to talk publicly about the reasons behind it.

She said she will always “value, respect and have a lot of love” for Fury, whom she met in 2019 on ITV’s Love Island dating show. The couple share their daughter Bambi, born early last year.

Hague spoke out on YouTube, saying: “This is real life. It is not drama, it is not tea, it is not a publicity stunt – as much as I wish it was – this is real life and it’s very sad, and it’s very deep.”

She is also not discussing why they broke up “out of respect for Tommy because it’s just not nice”.

“He is Bambi’s dad and I will always value him and respect him, and obviously always have a lot of love for him. We were together for five years, and it’s very, very sad,” she said.

The pair, who were the runners-up on reality TV show Love Island season five, got engaged in 2023.

They announced their split earlier this month, in separate social media messages.

Fury later said that “false allegations” over his break-up were “horrendous” and “heartbreaking”.

In her video, Hague said: “Everything over the last couple of weeks has really… been a lot and been blown way out of proportion.

“It’s all got a bit carried away with itself and the last thing I want to do is be fuelling that fire anymore and stirring the pot when it just doesn’t need to be stirred.”

She stressed she is not “brushing it under the carpet” but that “it’s not something that I want to go into or discuss”.

The influencer added it was better for her to now “look to the future”.

Hague has the biggest social media following of any former Love Island contestant, and was creative director of fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing until last year.

Her video comes a day after Fury, who is the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, said on Instagram: “These last few weeks have been heartbreaking.

“The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this.”

When their split was announced, Hague said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this,” while Fury said he was “heartbroken” and that Bambi was their “priority”.

Fury proposed to Hague at a mountainous seaside location, which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

They recently appeared in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys, which primarily focused on the family life of Tyson.

