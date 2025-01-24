Molo activist Richard Otieno’s skull was smashed open with sharp object, autopsy says

Molo-based activist Richard Otieno, popularly known as the ‘Molo President,’ died from severe head injuries caused by a sharp object, likely a panga or axe, an autopsy done on the body revealed.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor conducted the autopsy on Friday at Kericho Hospital mortuary.

Another pathologist, Dr. Titus Ngulugu, who represented the family and the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) during the procedure, confirmed the findings, describing them as accurate and thorough

The autopsy revealed multiple slash wounds to the back and frontal areas of the skull, causing a fractured skull, extensive brain bleeding, and facial bruising.

The family lawyer, Rosalinda Wamaitha, expressed satisfaction with the ongoing probe by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), saying justice must be served.

“There were multiple slash wounds at the back of the head which led to a fracture of the skull and excessive bleeding of the brain. There was also slashing of the frontal area, though this one didn’t fracture the skull,” said Dr. Oduor.

“There were also bruises on the face. What we found also were more bruises on the arms, which looked like someone was trying to defend themselves.”

Otieno, a vocal critic of Molo MP Kuria Kimani and the government, was attacked near his home on January 18, just 200 meters from Elburgon police station.

His wife revealed he had been receiving threats and was being trailed by unknown individuals, attributing the threats to his activism and conflicts with local politicians.

His murder sparked public outrage, with residents staging protests, blocking roads and parading his body through the streets.

Investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are still ongoing, with plans to question politicians and witnesses to uncover the circumstances of his death.

The killing prompted protests in the seas with the protesters stealing his body and marching with it on the streets.

The police were forced to take the body to Kericho for preservation.

Otieno had been a harsh critic of the government and the area MP Kimani Kuria, for failing to deliver on the promises made during campaigns.

The deceased, who vied for the Elburgon MCA seat back in 2022 and lost, was among those who were arrested during the Gen Z protests in Molo, for allegedly leading protests in the area