Mombasa Businessman Arrested After Shooting Two Anti-government Protesters

In a disturbing turn of events on Tuesday, Mombasa witnessed a shooting incident in the Ganjoni area involving a civilian firearm holder, reportedly associated with QAFFEE POINT Hotel.

The incident resulted in injuries to two individuals, prompting swift action from law enforcement and concern among residents.

Authorities acted swiftly following the incident, promptly apprehending the shooter, disarming them, and placing them in custody.

The injured individuals were immediately transported to receive necessary medical attention.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has expressed gratitude to the public for their rapid response in assisting the injured parties.

At the same time, the DCI has appealed for calm among Mombasa residents as investigations into the incident proceed and legal actions are taken.

This comes in the wake of anti-government protests in various parts of the country for the last two weeks.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR), at least 39 people have been killed during the protests.

The Commission said that data collected shows that Nairobi leads the number of fatalities standing at 17.

Uasin Gishu reported 4 fatalities while Nakuru, Kajiado and Mombasa reported 3 deaths each. Kisumu had 2 deaths related to the chaos.

Laikipia, Narok, Kakamega, Kisii, Siaya, Kiambu and Nandi each has 1 fatality reported..

Additionally, the commission indicated there were 32 cases of involuntary disappearances and 627 instances of arrests of protestors.