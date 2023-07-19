Mombasa Court Orders Deportation Of Jailed British Terrorist Jermaine Grant

The High Court in Mombasa Wednesday allowed the prosecution’s application to have jailed British terrorist Jermaine John Grant deported upon completion of his sentence.

The prosecution, through ADPP Jami Yamina and assisted by Prosecution Counsel Ngiri Wangui, had filed the application asking the court to order for his deportation upon completion of his nine-year jail term.

Magistrate Anne Ong’injo directed that Grant be repatriated to his country of origin by the Cabinet Secretary in charge of immigration in accordance with the Citizenship and Immigration Act.

However, Grant told the court during a virtual hearing that he has no objection to being deported to Britain.

The Briton was convicted and sentenced to a nine-year jail term for being in the country illegally and trying to acquire Kenyan citizenship in 2015.

Grant was further sentenced to four years for being in possession of explosives and planning a terror attack in 2019, but the court directed that he serve both sentences concurrently.

