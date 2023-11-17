Mombasa Floods: Form 4 Candidate Electrocuted While Trying to Save her Shoes

A form four candidate was electrocuted as she tried to get hold of her shoes in floods experienced in Bangladeshi, Mombasa.

Leonida Atieno, 19, a candidate at Kajembe Secondary School in Mikindani, Jomvu lost her life after she stepped on a live electric wire at Bangladesh area near her home.

The deceased had completed her last KCSE Biological Practical paper and was headed home when the incident happened on Friday.

Mombasa Police Commander Stephen Matu confirmed the incident. He said most areas in Mombasa had experienced heavy rains that affected power supply.

“Some areas are flooded and live wires touched the water causing the death.”

He said that the deceased was electrocuted while trying to support herself on a hanging electricity wire to get her shoes which were being swept away by the floods.

“She had removed her shoes but they were swept away by water, in the process of going after them, she touched a live hanging electricity wire to support herself and by the time she was being rescued, she had lost her life,” he said.

Mombasa and other parts of the coast experienced heavy rains flooding the area.