Mombasa Hotel Kicks Out MP Farah Maalim Over ‘Slaughter Gen Zs’ Statement

Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim was ejected from Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa where he was staying over controversial remarks he recently made against youthful Kenyan protesters.

This was captured in a now-viral video that has sparked online outrage.

Reports indicate that the MP checked into the hotel on Friday July 12.

Another reveler at the resort spotted him and alerted Kenyans online who called for his removal.

Sarova Hotels and Resorts Kenya Managing Director Jimi Kariuki made the announcement after X users called out the resort for hosting Maalim.

Kariuki said the resort does not, in any way, condone Maalim’s controversial remarks.

The hotel took the action following fears of a rally to boycott it for hosting the MP now seen as part of those oppressing Kenyans.

In the undated video, Maalim, while speaking in the Somali dialect, said that if he were the President of Kenya he would have slaughtered 5,000 young protesters daily.

A verified video translation revealed that the legislator was censuring Kenyan Gen Zs for their attempt to march to the State House during the anti-finance Bill 2024 protests.

“This was an attempted coup, a clear attempted coup. Children of wealthy business owners, wealthy parents and kids raised on ill-gotten wealth, 80% from one tribe were dropped off in downtown and told to riot and take over State House and Parliament buildings,” he said.

“God forbid if I was president I would have slaughtered them, 5,000 of them daily. Serious, there is no two ways about it,” he said.

Maalim has defended himself saying the video was edited to paint him in a bad picture.

“It’s all editing, cutting and pasting, taking a word from here, another one from here and putting it together. There is a lot of nonsense there. It’s Somalis basically who would do that because I weighed in on their politics. It’s not the true picture,” he said.

The Wiper party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has also called for Maalim to be kicked out of the party over the remarks.

He was later summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to shed light on his controversial comments.