Mombasa-Malindi Highway Impassable After Heavy Rains Damage Mbogolo Bridge

The Mombasa-Malindi highway is impassable following heavy downpour that washed away a section of the Mbogolo bridge.

Raging floods cut off another section of the highway rendering the road impassable at Mtondia a few kilometers from Kilifi town.

As of this morning, travellers are being dropped off near the bridge.

Flood Situation at Mtondia along Malindi, Kilifi Mombasa main highway; Kilifi town and Mombasa inaccessible by road from the North Coast 🎥@KenyaRedCross pic.twitter.com/UKId96ZfSZ — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) November 25, 2023

Mnarani Ward Member of County assembly Juma Chengo blamed the incident on the contractor repairing the highway for blocking waterways and reducing the river channel hindering the flow of water.

“I received a call at around 3 am this morning about this problem. I came here to find that the road had been cut off,” he is quoted by The Star.

“The channel is very narrow and as the water is fighting to cross it has eroded all the soil.”

President William Ruto on Friday condoled with families that have lost their loved ones to the floods caused by the El Nino.

Dr Ruto assured Kenyans that his government will act to secure Kenyans during the ongoing heavy rains.

“We condole with the families of the victims of the ongoing intense downpour and flooding in some parts of the country,” the President said.

“We are pained by the loss of lives in Kwale, Mombasa, Samburu and, lately, Makueni County among other places. The Government will act to secure Kenyans.”