Monica Kimani Murder Case: Judgment Pushed to March After Maribe Taken Ill

The High Court has once again rescheduled the verdict for the case involving Joseph Irungu alias Jowie and former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe.

The two are accused of killing Monica Kimani in 2018.

The court will deliver the verdict on March 15, 2024.

The court heard that Maribe was taken ill earlier this morning and will be better in a week’s time. Her lawyer, Katwa Kigen explained that the nature of her ailment was confidential but state prosecutor is Gakoe Gichuhi demanded that they be furnished with the papers.

She did not object to the adjournment saying sickness is not something that can be controlled.

Justice Grace Nzioka noted that the ruling was ready for delivery.

“I have looked at my diary and the court is not available in the whole month of January and February. Other than this matter I have a few other serious matters that I am dealing with. I will not be available from the 8th of February to 8th of March. My earliest judgement would be 15th of March,” she said.

The verdict was originally scheduled to be delivered on October 6, 2023, however it was postponed due to a report of the judge’s illness.

The verdict was again postponed until January 26, 2024, with a new date of December 15, 2023.

Judge Nzioka stated that she had not finished reviewing a portion of the exhibits that were turned in to her hence the postponement in December of last year.

The judge informed the parties that she had received “three gunny bags” of exhibits and that she would require more time to review them.

Among the things in the aforementioned exhibits were bottles and clothing.