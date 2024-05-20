Monica Raymund Sibling: Remembering the Actress’ Brother, Will

Monica Raymund is an American actress known for roles in Chicago Fire, Lie to Me and Hightown.

She won The Imagen Award for leading actress in a drama.

Raymund, a Juilliard graduate, has a diverse career in TV and theater, also directing episodes of Law & Order: SVU and FBI.

She portrays complex characters like Gabriela Dawson and Jackie Quiñones, contributing to LGBTQ representation in media.

Raymund’s personal life includes a divorce in 2014 and a current partnership with Tari Segal.

Sibling

Raymund had a brother named Will who sadly passed away in 2015.

Details about Will and the circumstances of his death are not extensively documented.

Following his death, Raymund posted a tribute to her brother on Instagram, expressing her love and grief over his passing.

Career

Raymund has had a successful career as an actress and director.

She graduated from Juilliard School in 2008 and began acting in TV series like Lie to Me opposite Tim Roth.

Raymund had a recurring role on The Good Wife before landing the role of Gabriela Dawson in Chicago Fire, which she played for six seasons.

Also Read: Thomas Wolfe Siblings: A Journey into the Wolfe Family

She has also appeared in films such as Arbitrage and Happy Baby.

In 2020, Raymund started starring in the Starz crime drama, Hightown, as Jackie Quiñones.

She has directed episodes of Law & Order: SVU, FBI and Chicago Fire.

Raymund’s talent and dedication have earned her accolades, including the Imagen Award for Best Actress in Television in 2013 for her work on Chicago Fire.

Awards and accolades

Raymund has been recognized for her acting talent with notable awards and accolades.

In 2013, she won The Imagen Award for Best Actress in Television for her role in Chicago Fire.

Additionally, she has received multiple nominations for The Imagen Award for her work on the same show.

As a Juilliard graduate, Raymund has also been honored with the John Houseman Award for her dedication to the craft of acting.

These accolades highlight her skill and commitment to her profession.