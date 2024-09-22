Morara Kebaso Involved in Road Accident

Lawyer Morara Kebaso was involved in a road accident on Sunday, September 22, in Kivwe, Embu County. In a post on his official X account, the vocal lawyer revealed that a drunk driver had hit his vehicle while he was returning from Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties, where he had been conducting his civic education campaign.

“I have been involved in a road accident, a side collision in Kivwe, Embu County, by a drunk driver,” Kebaso wrote, sharing a video of the accident scene. His personal car, a Toyota Prado, was damaged on the driver’s side.

I have been involved in a road accident side collision in Kivwe Embu County. By a drunk driver pic.twitter.com/N80JreHZBT — Morara Kebaso Snr (@MoraraKebasoSnr) September 22, 2024

Kebaso has gained recognition as an activist focused on exposing stalled government projects across Kenya. His campaign involves visiting various sites of projects initiated by President William Ruto’s administration, where he uncovers instances of mismanagement and abandonment. His work has sparked public outrage, leading to government-initiated inspections of these projects to address issues of corruption and inefficiency.

To date, Kebaso has visited at least 18 counties, rallying citizens to demand accountability and transparency in governance.