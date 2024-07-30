More Cold And Rain Expected In Nairobi And Other Regions, MET Department Says

Nairobi and several other regions should prepare for more cold weather and cloudy conditions, according to the Director of Meteorological Services, David Gikungu.

Rainfall is expected to continue from July 30 to August 5.

“Intermittent cloudiness, with light rains in a few areas, is expected in the mornings, giving way to sunny intervals. Afternoon showers are expected in some places. Occasional night showers are likely to occur in a few areas,” Gikungu said.

The following counties will experience similar weather conditions: Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka-Nithi.

In the western regions, including Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, and Busia, residents can expect morning rains, afternoon showers and thunderstorms, and night showers.

Migori, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, and West Pokot Counties will also experience similar conditions. Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, and Migori Counties will have sunny intervals during the day and partly cloudy skies at night, with occasional afternoon showers and thunderstorms in some areas.

The MET department predicts that Turkana and Samburu Counties will have morning and afternoon rains, with night showers and thunderstorms occasionally spreading to several areas during the first half of the forecast period.

The coastal region is expected to have sunny days and cloudy nights.

“High average daytime (maximum) temperatures of more than 30°C will be experienced in some parts of the Coast, North-Eastern, and North-Western Kenya,” Gikungu added.