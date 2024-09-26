More Concerns as Top Officials Boycott DP Gachagua Event

Top government officials boycotted a public event precised over by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in a shift of activities indicating hard political times ahead.

Gachagua was at the Nairobi International Trade Fair on Wednesday September 25, which he officially opened at Jamhuri grounds.

Missing in action was Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja.

There was more chaos when the DP’s motorcade ran into a traffic jam as he left the event.

Officials said there was no communication from his lead team on his planned movements.

There was no immediate comment from the DP’s side.

This comes amid reports of increased isolation on Gachagua. There are also plans to impeach him as the DP.

Gachagua was welcomed by Agriculture Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh who took him around.

No official from Nairobi County Government was present. Top police officials also kept off from Gachagua.

Present were Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris, Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya Callista Jennie, Sultan Hajiyev (Azerbaijan), Jeronimo Chiravi (Mozambique), Argentina Ambassador Luis Alejandro, National Chairperson Agricultural Society of Kenya Annabella Kiriinya, Nairobi Branch ASK Chairman Joseph Mugo, Kenya Seed Company Board Chairperson Wangui Ngirici, among others were present.

During the event, Deputy Inspector General Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, DIG Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli and the Deputy Director DCI John Onyango were present but did not appear with the DP.

They instead visited the National Police Service (NPS) stand.

Thanks to well-coordinated exhibitions, the National Police Service won three trophies out of six competitive categories. NPS Director Planning David Njagi received the trophies on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, awards that were presented by the Deputy President.

Gachagua said the agriculture sector remains a key source of livelihood for our people.

“However, the negative impacts of Climate Change is a major threat to crop and animal production. This is why our small-scale farmers diversify into adverse weather tolerant crops and animals besides integrating Climate resilience technologies,” he said.

He said the government continues to support the Agricultural Society of Kenya Trade Fairs, where farmers can learn new crop and animal husbandry practices, besides new and affordable technological innovations that stand to boost productivity, alongside the radical reforms we are implementing.