    NEWS

    More Details on Comedian Fred Omondi Sudden Death

    Oki Bin Oki

    Comedian and events host Fred Omondi, brother of renowned comedian and activist Eric Omondi, sadly passed on, early Saturday, a news that has left many devastated.

    We have established that Fred, on Friday night, hosted an event at Captains Lounge and Grill along Mombasa Road. He was headed home on a bodaboda in the wee hours of Saturday morning to prepare for another show in Meru at the BVB Lounge.

    The bodaboda Fred Omondi was using was hit by a speeding PSV vehicle belonging to Forward Sacco, the comedian landing on the tarmac. Primary witnesses say the PSV bus and the bodaboda were heading in opposite directions around the Caltex area and that the motorbike rider was on the wrong side of the road before the incident happened.

    Fred was rushed to the Mama Lucy Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility, with witnesses suggesting that he might have died on the spot. The condition of the boda boda rider is yet to be confirmed.

