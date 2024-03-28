More Than 1,000 Killed in Road Accidents in Three Months 

More than 1, 000 people have died in road accidents in Kenya since January 2024, officials said.

Tens of others are nursing wounds in various places after the accidents.

This would give an indication at least 30 people die daily in accidents, officials said.

The accidents left many families negatively affected. Such accidents have negative effects on families at large.

More than 4,000 people die annually in road accidents in Kenya.

National Transport Safety Authority Director General George Njao said Wednesday the numbers are alarming.

He said the statistics were on an upward trend.

“We have lost so many people in our country on matters that we can be able to resolve,” Njao said Wednesday March 27 in Machakos.

Njao said speeding was the major cause of road carnage as well as overlapping, drunk driving, recklessness and unroadworthy vehicles.

NTSA started the nationwide crackdown last month as part of efforts to address the cases.

He said the continuous joint engagement was meant to support the National Police Service by providing technical support to ensure safe roads.

The crackdown involved inspection of adherence to traffic laws including roadworthiness, dangerous driving, drunk driving, documentation, driving licenses and insurance cover.