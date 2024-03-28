fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    More Than 1,000 Killed in Road Accidents in Three Months 

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments1 Min Read
    11 Students Killed In Accident Involving Kenyatta University Bus In Voi

    More than 1, 000 people have died in road accidents in Kenya since January 2024, officials said. 

    Tens of others are nursing wounds in various places after the accidents.

    This would give an indication at least 30 people die daily in accidents, officials said.

    The accidents left many families negatively affected. Such accidents have negative effects on families at large.

    More than 4,000 people die annually in road accidents in Kenya.

    National Transport Safety Authority Director General George Njao said Wednesday the numbers are alarming.

    He said the statistics were on an upward trend.

    “We have lost so many people in our country on matters that we can be able to resolve,” Njao said Wednesday March 27 in Machakos.

    Njao said speeding was the major cause of road carnage as well as overlapping, drunk driving, recklessness and unroadworthy vehicles.

    NTSA started the nationwide crackdown last month as part of efforts to address the cases.

    He said the continuous joint engagement was meant to support the National Police Service by providing technical support to ensure safe roads.

    The crackdown involved inspection of adherence to traffic laws including roadworthiness, dangerous driving, drunk driving, documentation, driving licenses and insurance cover.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Gachagua Asks Leaders to Forgive Each Other, Focus on Nation Building 

    More Than 1,000 Killed in Road Accidents in Three Months 

     
    Kitengela Man Uses Gas Cylinders to Die by Suicide in Bizarre Incident 

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X