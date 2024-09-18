More Than 3,600 Killed in Accidents in Nine Months in Kenya, Police Say 

Some 3,369 fatalities have been reported from January to September 16, 2024 following road accidents.

This is according to the latest figures released by the National Police Service.

The statistics reveal that the highest number of fatalities were pedestrians, totaling 1,281.

Motorcyclists followed with 825 deaths, while 654 passengers and 281 drivers also lost their lives in these accidents.

Additionally, a staggering 16,979 individuals were affected by road traffic incidents during these first nine months after they were injured.

Compared to the same period in 2023, when 3,151 people died in road accidents, this year’s figures represent a slight increase.

Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has expressed alarm over the upward trend in road traffic accidents.

He stressed the critical need for the public to adhere to traffic regulations to mitigate further loss of life.

“We have observed a distressing increase in road traffic accidents nationwide,” Masengeli said.

“To address this urgent issue, we have convened a consultative meeting with all Regional Traffic Enforcement Officers.

This meeting aims to address road safety concerns and to tackle corruption within the Traffic Unit.”

Masengeli’s remarks underscore the need for heightened road safety measures.

He has called on the public to prioritize road safety and comply rigorously with traffic laws to help curb the rising number of fatalities.

In light of these developments, there is a renewed focus on improving road safety protocols and ensuring that traffic regulations are enforced more effectively.

The public’s cooperation is seen as essential in reversing the current trend and reducing the number of tragic accidents on the roads.

The National Transport and Safety Authority says the leading causes of fatal crashes included hit-and-runs, tyre bursts, and vehicles and motorcycles losing control.

Also overtaking improperly and failing to keep the proper lane resulting in head-on collisions are mentioned as causes.

More than 4,000 people are killed annually in accidents.