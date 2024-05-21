fbpx
    Subscribe
    WORLD NEWS

    More than 569 tons of aid delivered across floating pier into Gaza, says US CENTCOM

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Gaza
    A truck carries humanitarian aid across Trident Pier, a temporary pier to deliver aid, off the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, near the Gaza coast, May 19, 2024. U.S. Army Central/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo

    The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday more than 569 metric tons of humanitarian assistance has been delivered so far across a temporary floating pier to Gaza, but not all the aid has reached warehouses.

    Aid deliveries began arriving at a U.S.-built pier on Friday as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave.

    The U.N. said that 10 truckloads of food aid – transported from the pier site by U.N. contractors – were received on Friday at a World Food Programme warehouse in Deir El Balah in Gaza.

    Also Read: Israel War Cabinet Minister Vows to Quit if There is No Post-war Plan for Gaza

    But on Saturday, only five truckloads made it to the warehouse after 11 others were cleaned out by Palestinians during the journey through an area that a U.N. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said has been hard to access with humanitarian aid.
    The U.N. did not receive any aid from the pier on Sunday or Monday.
    By Agencies.
    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    China’s embassy in Japan says it opposes Japanese lawmakers visiting Taiwan

    More than 569 tons of aid delivered across floating pier into Gaza, says US CENTCOM

     
    In divided Iran, president’s death met by muted mourning and furtive celebration

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X