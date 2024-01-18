Morocco Dominates Tanzania 3-0 in Africa Cup Opener, Affirms Favoritism

Morocco asserted their position as the team to watch in the Africa Cup of Nations with a convincing 3-0 victory over Tanzania in their opening Group F match at Laurent Pokou Stadium. The Moroccan captain, Romain Saiss, broke the deadlock with a rare goal, capitalizing on a rebound from Hakim Ziyech’s free kick. The lead was extended in the second half, with Azzedine Ounahi and Youssef En-Nesyri netting within three minutes.

Tanzania faced an uphill battle, especially after Novatus Miroshi received a second caution, reducing them to 10 players. The match showcased Morocco’s dominance, mirroring Senegal’s earlier three-goal triumph over the Gambia.

Saiss showcased quick reflexes in the 80th minute, securing his third goal in 80 caps. Ounahi then displayed skillful play, combining with Amine Adli for Morocco’s second. En-Nesyri initially had a goal ruled offside but, after VAR review, it was reinstated, sealing Morocco’s victory.

Morocco’s coach, Walid Regragui, commended the team’s composure in challenging conditions, emphasizing their patience and solid performance. The victory mirrored Morocco’s recent achievements, including reaching the World Cup semifinals in Qatar and defeating Brazil in a friendly.

Despite the heat and humidity, Morocco’s regular lineup, instrumental in their historic World Cup run in 2022, delivered a commendable performance. On the other hand, Tanzania featured two non-league players from England, including Tarryn Allarakhia from Wealdstone, who was substituted after 38 minutes due to exhaustion.

In the other Group F match, the Democratic Republic of Congo faced off against Zambia in San Pedro later on Wednesday. The results highlight Morocco and Senegal as the top contenders in the tournament, setting the stage for an exciting competition in the Ivory Coast.