Moses Kuria Apologizes to Those He Has Wronged, Roots for Reconciliation

Cabinet Secretary for Public Service Performance and Delivery Management Moses Kuria said Tuesday reconciliation is the only path towards uniting our country as we seek to overcome past political differences and transform Kenya.

He also apologized to those he has wronged in the past.

“I want to thank and laud Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for leading in the rallying call on forgiveness. To those I have aggrieved in the past, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who I called on the same, I offer my unreserved due apologies. Let us focus our energies on nation building,” Kuria said.

Kuria made the remarks at Kaibaga in Nyandarua county, during the burial ceremony for Dorcas Wangari Muhihu, mother to Dr. Bishop JJ Gitahi, that was also graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Kameme TV on Monday during an interview, Gachagua apologized to the former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and urged her to forgive those who demeaned her for what he termed as bad politics during the 2022 general elections.

Speaking at Kaibaga, Gachagua asked Kenyans to resolve their political differences peacefully.

“What happened in Bungoma is retrogressive,” said the DP while referring to the weekend crowd trouble in Trans Nzoia county that pitted supporters of Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula and those of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya during a burial ceremony.

Kuria said delimitation of boundaries is a Constitutional requirement and urged legislators to fast-track the process of boundaries review this year to comply with the constitutional timelines. Kuria said the boundary review will ensure Kenyans share the national cake equitably.