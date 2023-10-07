I Came, I Saw, I Conquered – Moses Kuria Says As He Highlights Achievements at Trade Ministry

Outgoing Trade, Investments, and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has highlighted his accomplishments as he readies himself to officially assume his new role in the Public Service, Performance, and Delivery Management ministry.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Kuria shared some of his 12 most notable achievements at the Trade docket with the caption ‘Veni, Vidi, Vici,’ a Latin phrase which translates to ‘I came, I saw, I conquered.’

Kuria says that during his 11-month and 6-day tenure as Trade CS, he implemented the exports and promotion levy to discourage unnecessary imports and introduced a pipeline of 26 mega deals from the Gulf region and Indonesia.

Additionally, he highlighted an economic partnership agreement with the European Union and securing a Sh450 billion investment from Afriexim Bank for E-Mobility, Special Economic Zones, and Export Processing Zones.

The CS also added industrial parks to his list of accomplishments, some of which were established in three Kenya Kwanza counties and others in 13 counties thought to be strongholds of the opposition Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

Kuria was among eight CSs affected by the Wednesday night cabinet reshuffle.

Others include Alice Wahome who was moved to the Lands, Public Works and Urban Development ministry as Zachary Njeru takes over her Water and Sanitation docket.

Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Alfred Mutua takes over the Tourism and Wildlife docket as Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action CS Aisha Jumwa moves to the Ministry of Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Tourism CS Peninah Malonza has been reassigned to the Ministry of East Africa Community, the ASALS and East Africa Development.

The head of state also expanded the portfolio mandate of the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary to include the ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Kuria will be replaced by Rebecca Miano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...