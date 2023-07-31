Moses Kuria Lauds Ruto, Raila Over Resumption of Bipartisan Talks

Trade CS Moses Kuria has lauded President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga over the resumption of the bipartisan talks.

Kuria on Monday said the two leaders were on the right side of history, noting that “violence is not the way to resolve political differences”.

According to the former Gatundu South MP, Kenyans were in support of the talks as long as they do not come up with a power-sharing deal.

“The resumption of bipartisan talks is good news for Investments and the economy in general. Violence is not the way to resolve political differences. Its time to pull together as a nation,” said the minister.

He added: “To my bosses William Ruto and Raila Odinga, you are on the RIGHT side of history. All Kenyans are behind you for as long as we do not create another Mongrel like the Nusu Mkate confusion.”

Over the weekend, Raila and Ruto confirmed that they had held a series of meetings mediated by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I talked with the opposition leader and his team. I told them that we are a democratic country guided by the Constitution and law. We can disagree on many issues but no present, past or future leader will plan violent destruction of property. That will never happen again in Kenya,” Ruto said.

“We can talk on other things but we are not going to negotiate about the safety of Kenya. We have agreed that violence and destruction of property will not be in the equation of the politics and governance of Kenya. The other things we can talk about.”

In the new agreement, both sides will pick five members each, including the leaders of majority and minority in the National Assembly.

