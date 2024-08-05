Moses Kuria Thanks Raila for “Saving Kenya“ Again

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has praised ODM leader Raila Odinga for his decision to join the government of national unity and for encouraging Kenyans to engage in dialogue.

In a message posted on X after meeting with Raila at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on Monday, Kuria thanked Baba for “bending backwards—yet again—to save the country from self-destruction”.

“We were unanimous that going forward, we cannot continue to prescribe Panadol where surgery is required,” he said.

Kuria added that the upcoming process of national dialogue “must and will” result in deliberate structural reform for a lasting solution.

“We will work very, very closely in that endeavor as we continue to consult with other like-minded leaders,” he said.

Raila has continued his calls for what he terms a constructive national dialogue, stating that it is the right approach to resolve the nation’s problems.

The ODM leader endorsed the new government formation, which includes four members nominated to the Cabinet.

The president has nominated ODM’s two deputy party leaders (Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya), the party’s chairman John Mbadi, and National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to his Cabinet.

President William Ruto, in turn, has reiterated his intent to form a government of national unity to unite all Kenyans.

He acknowledged that the youth protests that have shaken the country over the past month are a wake-up call that the days of parochial politics are over.

Ruto has urged his critics and all Kenyans to embrace his vision of a government of national unity.