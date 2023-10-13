Mother of Slain IEBC IT Manager Chris Msando is Dead

Slain IEBC IT manager Chris Msando’s mother is dead.

Siaya Governor James Orengo announced the death of Mama Maria Msando on X on Friday.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and relatives of the late IEBC ICT Manager Chris Msando for the passing on of their family matriarch Mama Maria Msando,” he tweeted.

Former IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe condoled with the family as she mourned the deceased as a “powerful matriarch”.

Read: Roselyn Akombe Wants Inquest In Chris Msando’s Death, Confirms Availability

“May the Lord give you strength and comfort during these tough time. And may the tears she shed for her son continue to haunt those who snatched away her last born at the hour of her need,” she posted on X.

Msando who was in charge of the Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) ahead of the 2017 polls was found dead on July 31, days before the August 8 polls.

He had gone missing on July 28 as had a college student identified as Carol Ngumbu.

Four days later, the two were found dead in Maguga forest in Kikuyu.

Read Also: Msando’s Murder Suspect Set Free For Lack Of Evidence

The IT manager had deep scratches and cuts on his back, with reports indicating that one of his arms was missing.

Autopsy results revealed that he had been tortured and strangled to death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...