Motorist Filmed Assaulting a Cop Charged with Robbery with Violence, Resisting Arrest 

A driver who was caught on video assaulting a police officer during a traffic stop in Mirema area, Kasarani was presented for arraignment at the Milimani law courts.

His lawyer Duncan Okatch said Ian Njoroge will be charged with robbery with violence, assault causing grievous bodily harm and resisting arrest.

Okatch added that they will ask the court to grant his client cash bail since he is a student.

Njoroge was dramatically arrested on Sunday evening at his home in the Jacaranda area of Kayole, Nairobi, as part of an operation led by the Nairobi area DCI.

He later intimated he was acting out of rage after the officer asked for a plump bribe which he could not afford.

The drama drew condemnation from Kenyans who demanded action on the man. He was traced to Donholm area where he was arrested.