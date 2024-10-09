Mountain Dew Gets A New Look After Two Decades, Bringing Back ‘Mountain’

Mountain Dew, the popular soft drink, is getting a major makeover.

After nearly 20 years, the word “Mountain” is making its way back to the brand’s cans and bottles.

PepsiCo, which owns Mountain Dew, unveiled the new design this week, with plans for the refreshed look to hit stores next May.

The rebranding features a more nostalgic design, dropping the sharp, angular font that’s been a part of the drink’s image for years.

The return of the full name, “Mountain Dew,” and a more rustic and natural look are aimed at reconnecting with the brand’s roots. The new design also includes touches like a citrus-colored mountain background, which reflects the drink’s fruity flavor.

“Spelling out ‘Mountain’ is a direct link to the brand’s origins in the mountains and the outdoors,” said Mauro Porcini, PepsiCo’s senior vice president and chief design officer.

The original Mountain Dew was created in 1948 as a mixer in the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, a nod that’s now reflected in the new logo.

The decision to rebrand comes at a time when Mountain Dew has seen a significant drop in sales.

According to data from Beverage Digest, Mountain Dew’s volume in North America has fallen by 7% in the first half of 2024.

With consumer preferences shifting away from sugary sodas toward healthier alternatives, PepsiCo is hoping the refreshed branding will attract both loyal fans and new customers.

Mountain Dew has long been marketed as an energy-boosting drink due to its high sugar and caffeine content.

However, the new look and marketing strategy will focus more on outdoor energy rather than just adrenaline-fueled excitement.

The brand also recently brought back its famous “Do the Dew” tagline and introduced a new character, the “Mountain Dude,” to encourage Gen Z to embrace nature.

The rebranding is seen as essential for PepsiCo, as Mountain Dew remains one of its key products.

As consumers increasingly choose sparkling water and other healthier drinks, the soda industry faces challenges.

PepsiCo recently lowered its revenue outlook, citing inflation and changing consumer spending habits as factors affecting sales.

With competition from smaller brands like Olipop, which recently released its own Mountain Dew-inspired flavor, PepsiCo hopes the rebrand will help Mountain Dew remain relevant. JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew, said the redesign has been in the works for a while and aims to nurture the brand’s legacy, attracting both loyal fans and those who may not have tried it in years.