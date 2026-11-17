Several people were reportedly injured on Monday after violence broke out at the funeral of Malava MP David Ndakwa’s mother, Mama Fridah Mmboga Ndakwa, in Kakamega County.

The violence erupted moments after Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malalah declared his support for Linda Mwananchi leader Edwin Sifuna. Ndakwa had backed President William Ruto for a second term moments earlier.

“I stand with Edwin Watenya Sifuna,” Malalah said.

Security personnel were captured punching and kicking a man in a white cap before dragging him out as chants of “Tutam” rang out.

The guards then beat and ejected a second man who had been standing beside the coffin.

Journalists covering the funeral were also caught up in the violence. Several people were reportedly taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Ndakwa appealed for calm after the confrontation, telling those gathered to let the matter rest and forgive one another.

“I want to bring some order. I want to bring some order,” he said.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa had earlier used his speech to rally support for Ruto’s re-election, telling mourners, “next year we will stand behind William Samoei Ruto.”

The violence in Malava came two days after similar scenes disrupted the closing day of the Maa Cultural Festival in Narok County.

This is the latest such drama to happen in the are because of politics.

At the weekend, police arrested two suspects following an incident in which a prison officer’s firearm was stolen during clashes between rival political groups at a burial ceremony in Bumula, Bungoma County.

The firearm was later recovered in a small bush after a search by a team of police.

The incident occurred on November 13, at around 4pm during the burial of the late James Otunguli at Khelelа Primary School.

The firearm, a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition, belonged to a prison officer attached to Kitale Main Prison and serving as a bodyguard to former Bumula MP Mwambu Mabonga.

The officer had accompanied the former legislator to the burial when two rival political groups reportedly clashed.

During the confrontation, a group of young men allegedly assaulted the officer and took advantage of the commotion to snatch his firearm.

The violence escalated as the former MP’s convoy attempted to retreat to safety, with members of the rival group reportedly pelting the vehicles with stones.

Four vehicles were damaged during the confrontation, including two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Mitsubishi Mirage and a Toyota Vitz.

The vehicles sustained damage to their bumpers, doors and windscreens, with some suffering dents and broken glass.

The injured officer was rushed to Hopkins Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the assault.

Police said two suspects had been arrested as efforts continued to recover the stolen firearm and ammunition and apprehend other individuals involved in the incident.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the clashes and theft of the firearm are ongoing.