Probe as MP’s Bodyguard Dies by Suicide in Embakasi

A police officer died after he shot himself in the head in a suspected suicide mission at his residence in Embakasi, Nairobi.

Police authorities said constable Austin Owiti Oyuech Shariff, an Administration Police Officer attached to close-protection unit shot himself in the head on Thursday Morning.

The motive of the shooting is yet to be known. Police said they are investigating the saga.

Shariff, 43, is former bodyguard to many government officials and was currently guarding Embakasi Member of Parliament Mark Mwenje is said to have shot himself despite those close to him saying he had not shown any sign of distress.

According to sources close to him, Shariff, who was on leave, spent the better part of Wednesday with his friends in the neighbourhood where they had drinks before going home at night and waking up as usual before grabbing his gun and shooting himself.

Police picked up the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Shariff will be laid to rest at his parent’s home in Seme, Kisumu County Friday September 20 according to his Muslim religion.

This is the latest such case to happen in the service.

Many say this is linked to their stress.

Dozens of police officers have died as a result of suicide or killed many in a trend that is attributed to stress at work.

As part of efforts to address the trend, police authorities have launched counselling services and the National Police Service Commission has established a unit and staffed it to attend to their demanding situation.

The counselling unit will, among other things, evaluate, design and lead an outreach programme that helps prevent mental health and substance abuse.

At least three suicide cases involving police officers are recorded every month.

Officials say police are generally on the receiving end of all community problems.

They are expected to maintain law and order in very difficult situations, besides putting their lives at risk.

Over the years, a spike in deaths in the service has been linked to trauma.

They include deaths by gun.